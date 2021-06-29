Watch
One critically hurt in Country Club Plaza hotel shooting

Jonathan Goede/KSHB
One person was critically injured in a shooting at the Sheraton Suites at the Country Club Plaza on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have a person in custody in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Country Club Plaza Hotel.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Sheraton Hotel at 770 W. 47th Street just after 8 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Once at the hotel, police located a victim in a hotel elevator suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

