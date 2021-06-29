One critically hurt in Country Club Plaza hotel shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have a person in custody in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Country Club Plaza Hotel.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Sheraton Hotel at 770 W. 47th Street just after 8 a.m. on a reported shooting.

The @kcpolice is now using a K9 as part of its investigation into the shooting at the Plaza Sheraton. pic.twitter.com/lkhNE3FwAK — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) June 29, 2021

Once at the hotel, police located a victim in a hotel elevator suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .