One critically hurt in Country Club Plaza hotel shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have a person in custody in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Country Club Plaza Hotel.
A Kansas City, Missouri, Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Sheraton Hotel at 770 W. 47th Street just after 8 a.m. on a reported shooting.
The @kcpolice is now using a K9 as part of its investigation into the shooting at the Plaza Sheraton. pic.twitter.com/lkhNE3FwAK
— Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) June 29, 2021
Once at the hotel, police located a victim in a hotel elevator suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.