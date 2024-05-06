One dead after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One male was killed after a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire in Miami County early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 207th &Monlight Road just after 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.

One male in the vehicle was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

