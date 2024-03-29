One dead, one wounded in shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A double shooting killed one person and wounded another Thursday night in the 3800 block of State Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas police.

The two victims, both males, were inside a car in the parking lot of a business when the shooting happened about 7:50 p.m.

Police said most of the nearby businesses were closed at the time and they were searching for anyone with information about a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

