One dead, one critical in Lexington, Mo shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second person in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Lexington, Missouri.

Lexington Police Chief Tory Sims said three shotgun blasts were reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Garfield.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, a female who is related was taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

Sims says a two-block area has been taped off as detectives work to gather evidence and talk to any witnesses.

The search for a suspect is ongoing, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

