One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Independence overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Independence overnight.

Independence police were called to the middle lane of I-70 east of Crysler approximately 11:40 p.m.

Officers say a 2016 Honda Pilot rear-ended a 2003 Buick Rendevous in the middle lane of eastbound I-70.

The driver of the Buick was located out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

She has been identified as Alanna Henlon, 22 of Kansas City.

The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.