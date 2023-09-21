One killed, one injured in motorcycle crash in Henry County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and a second injured in a motorcycle crash in Henry County Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to SW 701st Road at SW 430 Road near Clinton,Mo. just before 10:30 p.m.

The patrol says Thomas R. Malloy, 51 of Deepwater, Mo. was killed when he failed to stop at a T-intersection and traveled off the roadway. Malloy was ejected from the 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle., and pronounced dead at an areahospital several hours later.

A passenger suffered minor injuries.

