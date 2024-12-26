One killed, one injured in overnight crash at Winner Rd. and Hardesty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another injured in an overnight crash at Winner Road and Hardesty Avenue.

Kansas City police say a black BMW 535I was northbound on Hardesty at a very high rate of speed.

Near Winner and Hardesty the BMW crossed the double yellow line and traveled northbound in the southbound lanes of Hardesty.

The BMW struck a concrete median, a metal traffic pole and continued northbound across Winner Road.

The BMW then traveled up a grassy hill and launched across a private driveway, hitting a building before stopping.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger is currently in stable condition, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 93rd fatality compared to 100 at this time last year.

