One killed, one injured in vehicle rollover on I-635 and I-70 Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and a second suffered serious injuries in a rollover on I-70 & I-635 Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says at 7:15 a 2022 Ford Utility vehicle was Eastbound on I-70 when it left the road and entered the ditch. It vaulted and landed front first in the right ditch of I-635 southbound.

The Ford then rolled and landed on its top of I-635 southbound.

John Carr, 75, of Batavia, Illinois was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Judy Carr, also of Batavia, Illinois was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

