One man dead, another critically wounded in shooting Sunday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and was another critically wounded in a double shooting Sunday night in Kansas City's Northeast Neighborhood.

Callers alerted police to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. near East 8th Street and Monroe Avenue.

Several people pointed out the victims as police arrived.

One man died at the scene.

The second person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Homicide detectives and evidence technicians were on the scene Sunday night talking to possible witnesses and gathering forensic evidence.

The victim's name was not released.

No motive was known Sunday night.

This was the 112th homicide of 2023 in KCMO, compared with 86 at this time a year ago.

