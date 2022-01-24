1 man dead in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday night near the state line.

At around 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to James Street and State Line Road on calls of a person shot inside a vehicle, according to a release from the department.

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds.

KCKPD Major Case Unit is currently investigating the homicide and asks that anyone with information about the incident call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stopper Tips Hotline.

