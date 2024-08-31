One man found shot to death Friday night near East 22nd Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police found a man shot to death Friday night in a wooded area near East 22nd and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent to the area just before 8 p.m. on the sound of gunshots, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department public information officer.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, DiMartino said.

The wooded area presents unique challenges for investigators, he said.

They will use drones and other equipment in their search for evidence.

The victim's name was not released Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.