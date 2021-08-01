One man shot and killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to 40th and Wabash just before 10 p.m. Saturday night on the sound of a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police say an argument led to shots being fired and the man being struck.

Detectives are talking with people the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline.

