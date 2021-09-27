One man shot and killed in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Police in Lee's Summit, Missouri are investigating a late night homicide.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2200 block of SW BurningWood Drive on the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man shot in the driveway.

A male suspect was also taken into custody at the same time without incident.

Investigators are at the scene working to get more information on what led up to the shooting.

They have established that both the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is on-going, police are not looking for any additional suspects.

