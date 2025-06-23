One man shot and killed in Sunday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a homicide at a gas station in the 5400 block of Winner Road.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched on a reported disturbance.

Police say when officers arrived they found security guards from a nearby apartment complex that directed them to a gas station.

Behind the gas station, officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say there is no one currently in custody and detectives are canvassing the scene for potential witnesses.

This is the fourth homicide in Kansas City this weekend.

Kansas City leaders plan to hold a press conference Monday morning to address the weekend violence.

