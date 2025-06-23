‘Heartbreaking, infuriating’: Jackson County prosecutor comments on violent weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson described the violent events of this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, as both “heartbreaking and infuriating."

In a deadly 24 hours, police reported three homicides, two death investigations and one fatal hit-and-run.



More specifically, Johnson said the city was “rocked by an unacceptable wave of gun violence,” which is especially disheartening after seeing “signs of real progress.”

“We recently shared that homicides and non-fatal shootings are trending down south of the river,” Johnson said in a statement. “But this weekend’s violence is a painful reminder of just how fragile that progress can be.”

The prosecutor specifically noted her disappointment in the shooting in the 18th and Vine District in the hours after the Juneteenth Festival. She said she was “beyond words” that such tragedy could follow a time meant to celebrate “freedom, resilience and community.”

In her statement, Johnson reiterated her commitment to working with law enforcement to pursue justice and act proactively.

“We cannot prosecute our way out of this crisis alone,” she said. “Community investment, conflict resolution and access to opportunity must remain central to our long-term approach.”

Sunday afternoon, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his thoughts on the violence.

He agreed “real progress” has been made in nonfatal shootings, but he admitted summertime events still present challenges.

“I do think, though, the thing that challenges us, particularly 18th and Vine, and some other areas, are those who are bringing firearms to big public gatherings,” Lucas said. “That continues to be a challenge. Frankly, it’s why we are looking to privatize more spaces.”

While there has been progress, he said there has not been “enough and just not as fast as we need to.”

Johnson, Lucas, City Manager Mario Vasquez, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves and other community leaders plan to hold a press conference Monday morning at the corner of 35th and Prospect.

The prosecutor’s office said the objective of the news conference is to “address the recent violence in the area and establish clear expectations for business accountability in maintaining safe environments for surrounding communities."

