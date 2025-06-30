One man shot and killed Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting late Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the area of the 3300 block of Cypress Avenue on a shooting call.

When they arrived, officers say they found a man unresponsive in the front yard of a residence.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim and one or more suspects had an interaction that led to gunfire.

No one is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

