One person critically wounded in Friday night shooting in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Friday night in south KCMO.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of East Red Bridge Road.

Officers are looking for a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with a broken rear passenger side light.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

