One person died in a Tuesday night, wrong-way crash, on North 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high-speed, wrong-way crash killed one person Tuesday night on North 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said a vehicle was going south in the 400 block North 18th Street at a high rate of speed.

The speeding vehicle tried to pass a vehicle in front of it and slammed into a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene and a passenger in the car was critically injured, police said.

Police said the driver of the northbound vehicle suffered non life-threatening injuries.

North 18th street remained closed between Barnett Avenue and Grandview Boulevard at 8:15 p.m.

