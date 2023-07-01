One person injured in Friday night shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening wounds in a Friday evening shooting at East 59th Street and Wabash Avenue in KCMO.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m.

No word on what led to the violence.

Crime scene technicians and detectives were scouring the scene for evidence.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.