One person killed, one critically injured in rollover at 63rd & Winchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and a second suffered critical injures following a rollover at 63rd & Winchester Sunday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department says the preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 8:30 p.m., a white Dodge Charge was westbound on 63rd Street at a very high rate of speed.

Near 63rd & Winchester the Dodge failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road into the grassy shoulder and rolled over, ejecting both the unrestrained driver and unrestrained front seat passenger.

Both were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is fatality number 21, compared to 39 at this time last year.

