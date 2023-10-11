One person killed Tuesday night in a traffic crash in Raymore, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic crash about 5:30 p.m. Monday in Raymore killed one person and shut down Missouri 58 Highway between Pine Street and South Madison Street.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report stated a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cameron P. Searle, 30, of KCMO, crossed the center line on Missouri 58 Highway at North Madison Street.

Searle's car hit the front of a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Craig Brown, 65, of Raymore, according to the patrol's report.

Searle died at the scene.

Brown was injured and taken to a hospital.

No word on what caused Searle to cross over the center line.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators are looking into what caused the accident.

__

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.