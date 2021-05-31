1 person shot, killed early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a person was found shot at 37th Terrace and Montgall Avenue early Monday morning.

The call initially came in around 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives spent much of the morning canvassing the area looking for clues to help them solve the homicide and determine who was the shooter.

"Obviously you can hear it’s quiet right now, so the sound of several gunshots may awaken somebody or somebody may have seen or heard something. Even the smallest little thing can be super helpful to detectives at this point,” said KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina.

Police say one of their first steps is identifying the victim, from there, they can figure it if the victim lived in the area or what he was doing there.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .