One person shot Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park gas station/car wash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man shot and critically wounded Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Overland Park police officers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .