One person shot Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park gas station/car wash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man shot and critically wounded Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
No word on what led to the shooting.
Overland Park police officers are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
