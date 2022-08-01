One person shot Sunday night in a possible road rage incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Interstate 435 near East 23rd Street.

Police said they found the victim and the vehicle on southbound Interstate 435 at westbound Missouri 210 Highway.

The victim was alert and conscious.

No information was available Sunday night on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

