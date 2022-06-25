One person shot to death Friday night in a Family Dollar store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed a man Friday night in the parking lot of a Kansas City discount store.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store at 8215 Troost Ave., police said.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene.

This is the 72nd homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 71 at this time last year.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .