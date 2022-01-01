One person shot to death late Friday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed one person late Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. in 7600 block of East 50th Street.

No other information was immediately available on what led to the violence.

The victim's name has not been released.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Friday night gathering evidence.

This was the 158th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

