Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One person shot to death late Friday in KCMO

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 10:57 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 23:57:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire killed one person late Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. in 7600 block of East 50th Street.

No other information was immediately available on what led to the violence.

The victim's name has not been released.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Friday night gathering evidence.

This was the 158th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

_

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7