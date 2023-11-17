One person shot to death Thursday night in east Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death Monday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 9:20 in the 4200 block of Sterling Avenue, police said.

A second person may have been shot and critically wounded.

Police taped off a large area around the shooting scene.

No word on what led to the violence.

This was the 165th homcide of the year in KCMO compared with 150 homicides at this time a year ago.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

