1 person shot to death Wednesday night, third homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, in less than 24 hours.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, the third homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, in less than 24 hours.

The latest homicide occurred about 8:45 p.m.

No other information was available about the victim or what led to the gunfire.

KCMO Police Department homicide detectives also are working on the shooting death of a man found Wednesday morning under a bridge at East 19th Street and Troost Avenue.

The victim's name has not been released.

The second homicide happened about 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart store at 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave.

Two people got into an argument that ended with gunfire.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Officers in the area arrested a suspect shortly after the shooting, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

