1 person suffered life-threatening injuries in Tuesday morning traffic crash in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Liberty, Missouri.

Liberty police said the crash happened when one of the vehicles was trying to cross Old Missouri 210 to Missouri 291 Highway.

No other information was immediately available about the crash.

Northbound Missouri 291 Highway is expected to be closed for several hours from Missouri 210 Highway to Ruth Ewing Road while investigators are at the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

