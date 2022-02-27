1 shot and killed during alleged home invasion in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, around 9:30 a.m., according to police.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of northwest 85th Terrace on reports of a shooting at the Northland Heights apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found one man dead. The homeowner told officers that he shot him after he broke into the house.

"The homeowner is cooperating with Detectives. We do not believe there are any other suspects involved," KCPD said in a statement.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .