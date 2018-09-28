One shot, injured hours after fatal shooting at same complex, police say

Charlie Keegan
6:37 AM, Sep 28, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning, just one block from the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred hours earlier, Kansas City police said. 

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Blue Valley Court townhouses near 21st Street and Park Tower Road. One person was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers responded to the same townhouse complex Thursday night to investigate a homicide. Around 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was found shot to death outside a building in the 2100 block of Wheeling Avenue. 

Officers said detectives were working to determine if the two shootings are related but that it was too early to reach a conclusion.

Police have not announced an arrest or suspect information in either case. 

