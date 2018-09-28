One shot, injured hours after fatal shooting at same complex, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning, just one block from the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred hours earlier, Kansas City police said.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Blue Valley Court townhouses near 21st Street and Park Tower Road. One person was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, police said.
Police say one person was shot in he leg and is expected to live. Officially, officers have not connected this morning's shooting to last night's fatal shooting a block away. No word of anyone in custody for either shooting. pic.twitter.com/vCFl9SyTFm