One woman shot and killed in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a late night homicide.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, officers were sent to the 3400 block of East 54th Street on EMS call.

Officers found a woman unresponsive inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A person of interest was taken into custody in the immediate area. Detectives are not currently seeking any additional persons of interest at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.