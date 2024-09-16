Online shooting threat about Spring Hill School District deemed unsubstantiated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department said Monday an increase in reports of a vague shooting threat in the Spring Hill School District were unsubstantiated.

"To be proactive, we have increased our presence at schools in Spring Hill and other school districts out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Link Luttrell said in his weekly note to parents the district appreciates the efforts of district staff and law enforcement officers to keep their schools safe.

"USD 230 goes to great lengths to maintain the safety of our schools, students, and staff," Luttrell stated in his note. "Our great partnership with the local Law Enforcement (JOSD; City of Spring Hill PD; City of Olathe PD) greatly assist our efforts."

The sheriff's department also urged anyone who sees or hears about plans for violence against anyone to call the department's non-emergency line at 913-782-0720 or dial 911.

In addition, anyone with information about violence directed at schools can call the Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1-877-626-8203.

The Spring Hill School District, located in Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas, has about 3,700 students.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.