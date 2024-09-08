OPFD: ‘Careless discard of smoking materials’ causes overnight fire at London Square Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators with the Overland Park Fire Department said an overnight blaze at the London Square Apartments was caused by the “careless discard of smoking materials.”

Fire crews worked to control the flames that started on a second-story balcony and “quickly spread” to the attic.

OPFD said four units sustained significant fire and water damage.

Twelve other units were affected as the building’s power had to be cut off, so those residents were displaced.

Investigators noted “several” of the damaged units did not have working smoke alarms.

“Fortunately, residents were alerted to the fire by a neighbor,” an OPFD spokesperson said in a news release.

OPFD recommends smokers use water or sand to fully extinguish smoking materials before discarding.

