OPPD: Store employee injured as shoplifting suspect leaves store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department says a store employee was injured last week after a suspect allegedly crashed into the employee while leaving with a box of items.

Police are looking for a total of three people wanted in connection to the incident, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at a retail store in the 12000 block of Metcalf Ave.

Surveillance video from the store released by OPPD shows one suspect carrying a box of items while attempting to leave the store through the entrance doors. Shortly thereafter, an employee appears in the entryway attempting to capture cell phone video of the suspect.

While capturing cell phone video, a second suspect carrying a box of items appears to intentionally push over the employee, sending the worker down to the ground.

Police say the worker fractured her arm in the fall.

The three suspects are said to have left the scene in a white Dodge Avenger with unknown Missouri plates.

