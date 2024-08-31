Osage Beach, Missouri, police officer dies in crash while pursuing suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Osage Beach, Missouri, police officer died early Saturday morning in a crash during a police pursuit of a suspect.

Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis said around 1 a.m. Saturday, Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along U.S. 54 Highway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle did not stop and Carson pursued the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, Camden County Sheriffs deputies reported a car, later identified as Carson’s police patrol car, off the roadway and on fire.

Carson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect in the fleeing vehicle was located roughly 10 minutes later and taken into custody.

Officer Carson leaves behind a husband and six children, as well as her fellow officers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the suspect.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department is assisting Osage Beach police with calls for service while they mourn Officer Carson.

Osage Beach is roughly 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.

