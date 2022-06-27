Ottawa police investigating deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Ottawa, Kansas, are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of West 11th Street.

Upon arrival, a deceased male with an apparent stab wound, identified as 29-year-old Dalton Presley of Ottawa, was discovered, according to a news release.

Officers detained another subject who lives in the home. That person was then transported to the police department for questioning.

Later, police arrested Anthony Alvarado, 29, of Ottawa. He is being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center until formal charges, the department says most likely for second-degree murder, are filed by the Franklin County Attorney's Office.

In addition to the Ottawa Police Department, other agencies that assisted in the investigation include the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561. To speak directly with a detective, call 785-242-1700.

