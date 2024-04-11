Wildfire in Platte, Buchanan counties 'contained;' crews monitoring hot spots

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | A wildfire near the border of Platte and Buchanan Counties is "contained" early Thursday night after officials worked to bring it under control.

Officials tell KSHB 41'S Charlie Keegan that crews will remain on site to monitor hot spots.

Highway 45/273 will remain closed overnight at Highway 59.

EARLIER | A wildfire is "rapidly spreading" near the Evergy Iatan Power Plant in Weston Township, Missouri, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Platte Co Sheriff has Highway 45/273 closed at Riverwood Winery due to the wildfire. https://t.co/pCD8C0x3FD pic.twitter.com/hfFEjrSIhM — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) April 11, 2024

A Buchanan County Sheriff's Office spokesperson informed KCPD that the fire is out of control.

The wildfire is spreading on the line between Buchanan and Platte counties.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the fire began in the Sugar Lake community in Buchanan County.

The lake is dry and the fire burned through the former lake and spread to the north and south.

Crews from at least eight fire departments are battling the fire, including crews from South Lake, DeKalb County and South Central Buchanan County.

One firefighters suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, Sheriff Puett said.

The fire jumped the junction at Missouri highways 45 and 59 and spread into the bluffs in Platte County.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

