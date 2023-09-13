Overland Park Chief of Police Frank Donchez resigned Tuesday, city says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Chief of Police Frank Donchez resigned from his position on Tuesday, the city said in a news release.

No other details on Donchez's resignation were immediately available and a city spokesperson said no other information would be released because the city doesn't comment on personnel information.

"Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned today," Meg Ralph, communications and media relations manager for Overland Park, said in a statement. "Deputy Chief Simon Happer is currently serving as interim police chief. The City will begin a national search for a new police chief as soon as possible."

Donchez was hired as the city's chief of police in October 2014, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before that, he served in the same position for City of Davenport in Iowa.

