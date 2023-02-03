Overland Park detectives seeking new tips in 1977 cold case homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Police detectives are seeking any new tips or information about a homicide inside a residence in the 7900 block of W. 87th Street that happened over 45 years ago.

Early in the morning of July 2, 1977, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured and needed assistance in a blue house near W. 87th Street and Lowell Street. Officers then located 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Payne inside the home in critical condition.

Payne died later that day despite being taken to the hospital.

The original investigation did not end with any suspects being charged.

The Overland Park police re-opened the case in the summer of 2021 following advancements in forensic and DNA technologies not available during the original investigation.

As part of this process, with the permission of Payne’s relatives, an examination of his remains at his burial location has been conducted.

Anyone with information about Payne's homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

