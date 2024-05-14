Overland Park fire crews rescue man from trench Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police and fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a trench collapse.

Crews were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 13100 block of Goodman Street.

A fire department spokesperson said the first units on the scene noted one man was buried up to his waist in the trench, where he was about 15-feet below grade.

While Olathe and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 crews helped stabilize the trench, Overland Park firefighters used hand shovels to dig the victim out, OPFD shared.

Fire crews said the man was conscious and alert during the rescue. Additionally, he walked out of the trench with assistance after he was freed.

OPFD said Johnson County MED-ACT reported the man was being transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone near W. 132nd and Hemlock to avoid the area as the road is closed due to the trench incident.

