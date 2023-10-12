Overland Park man charged in fentanyl death of Gardner teen in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man is charged with distribution of drugs resulting in death after the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Gardner teen in 2022.

Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr., 20, is charged in Johnson County District Court with distribution of drugs causing death and two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

The victim, Wesley Howard, died on Feb. 20, 2022.

Guzman's bond was set at $250,000.

He made his first court appearance Thursday and will be back in court Oct. 19 for a hearing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.