Overland Park man faces murder charge after shooting at casino parking garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man faces charges in a deadly shooting last week at the Bally’s Kansas City Casino parking garage.

Grant Lubin, 26, is charged in Jackson County, Missouri, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents indicate surveillance footage from Bally’s captured the Memorial Day incident.

Around 10:45 p.m., the victim, 45-year-old Richard Miller, and another man and woman were exiting the casino and entering the parking garage when they crossed paths with Lubin and two others, a man and a woman.

The female with the victim told officers she was at the casino with her boyfriend when they decided to meet up with a friend. As they walked outside, their friend asked the other group if they wanted to “buy a saw,” which upset a man from the other group.

During the verbal altercation, Lubin retreated to his car to grab a firearm.

Video surveillance captured the ensuing physical altercation as multiple people swung at one another. At one point, the two women began fighting.

Court documents allege the victim punched the woman with Lubin before Lubin pointed the gun in Miller's direction, discharging a warning shot toward the other man.

Miller is then said to have hit the woman again and the man with Lubin.

Lubin fired more warning shots before Miller walked off.

As he turned away, Lubin shot Miller, per the court document.

Lubin and the two with him fled the scene while the other two assisted the victim.

Police used license plate readers to locate Lubin’s vehicle in Overland Park.

In an area hospital, the man with Lubin told detectives he was intoxicated and did not remember much besides Lubin, his roommate, running to grab a gun from his car during the argument.

A nurse also told police Lubin admitted he was involved in an altercation in which he discharged his weapon and believed the other person was dead, according to the court document.

Further, the court document stated a 911 call was placed by a phone associated with Lubin in which he stated he fired warning shots at a guy who was beating his girlfriend, only shooting the man when he “charged at him.”

KCMO detectives worked with Overland Park detectives to obtain a search warrant for Lubin’s residence, where they found the articles of clothing he was wearing the night of the shooting as well as three live .45 rounds.

Lubin is in custody in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

He is due in court June 10 for a bond review hearing.

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