Overland Park police arrest man suspected of firing shots at vehicle after 'road rage incident'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department arrested a man suspected of firing shots at another vehicle after a "road rage incident" Tuesday morning.

The victim informed police officers the initial incident took place near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35.

Overland Park police say the victim reported the incident to police and began following the suspect.

Near College Boulevard and Nieman Road, the man fired several shots at the victim's vehicle.

The suspect sped off from the scene and crashed near College Boulevard and Cody Street in Overland Park.

Overland Park police officers arrived to the scene of the crash at 8:10 a.m. and took the suspect into custody.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

