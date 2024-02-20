Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Overland Park police arrest man suspected of firing shots at vehicle after 'road rage incident'

overland park police
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John Batten/KSHB
overland park police
Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 11:53:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department arrested a man suspected of firing shots at another vehicle after a "road rage incident" Tuesday morning.

The victim informed police officers the initial incident took place near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35.

Overland Park police say the victim reported the incident to police and began following the suspect.

Near College Boulevard and Nieman Road, the man fired several shots at the victim's vehicle.

The suspect sped off from the scene and crashed near College Boulevard and Cody Street in Overland Park.

Overland Park police officers arrived to the scene of the crash at 8:10 a.m. and took the suspect into custody.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone