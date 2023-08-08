Overland Park police ask for help identifying man found deceased near highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for help identifying a man found deceased near a highway late this spring.

The man was located near W. 103rd Street over U.S. 69 Highway with no identification on his person.

He's about five feet, seven inches tall with a thin build and tattoo on his left shoulder.

Prior to his death, police made contact with the man.

While he didn't have identification at that time either, he told police his name was Alberto Gomez and he was born Jan. 11, 1983.

OPPD reports the department has not been able to confirm the information is accurate.

Anyone who may have information about the man is asked to call OPPD Det. Wimsatt at 913-344-8742.

No foul play is suspected in the man's death.

Overland Park police shared the below image of the man:

Provided Unidentified Overland Park man

