KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Unit Disposal team is responding to a possible threat Saturday.

At 4:45 p.m., the police department posted on social media that the team was responding to the area of Lamar Avenue and 80th Street in Overland Park.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

KSHB 41 News has contacted the Overland Park Police Department for additional information.

