Overland Park Police Department’s explosives unit investigates near W 103rd, Metcalf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is investigating near W. 103rd and Metcalf.

A spokesperson with the department said the team is looking into a possibly live military device.

The spokesperson also said the Federal Bureaus of Investigations is on the scene to assist.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police work to learn more about the potential device.

The Overland Park Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team is responding near W.103 and Metcalf. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/kJmMa3tSA9 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 14, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

