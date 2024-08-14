Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Overland Park Police Department’s explosives unit investigates near W 103rd, Metcalf

overland park police
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John Batten/KSHB
overland park police
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is investigating near W. 103rd and Metcalf.

A spokesperson with the department said the team is looking into a possibly live military device.

The spokesperson also said the Federal Bureaus of Investigations is on the scene to assist.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police work to learn more about the potential device.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone