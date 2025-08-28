Overland Park police, FBI ask for help in investigation of ‘apparent arson attempt’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park police and fire departments, along with the FBI, are asking for help in an investigation of an “apparent arson attempt” earlier this month.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, Overland Park firefighters were called out on a report of an “ outside fire ” at a building at 10107 W. 105th Street.

The building houses the offices of the Johnson County Republican Party as well as the Damage Hitters baseball batting facility.

A fire department spokesperson said the fire was located on the doorstep of the building. The structure did not suffer any significant damage, and no injuries were reported.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the FBI, alongside the Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Fire Department, are seeking the public’s help in identifying anyone involved in the incident,” a press release from OPPD said Thursday.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477 or leave a tip online on the FBI’s website. Use case number 2025-014714.

