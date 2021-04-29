Overland Park police, fire departments looking for suspect in suspicious fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection to a suspicious fire that happened Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Melrose Street.

Thursday, the police department and fire department issued a joint statement asking the public to help identify a vehicle they believe a suspect may have left in.

They said the vehicle appears to be a dark gray, older model Chevrolet SUV, such as a Traverse or an Equinox.

It was captured on a traffic camera just before the fire and leaving immediately after, police said.

The SUV has a temporary paper tag from an unknown state.

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-344-8734.

—

