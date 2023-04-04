Overland Park Police hope to capture suspects in high-end Lego theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are hoping surveillance photos can help lead to the capture of at least two suspects behind a series of thefts across the Kansas City area.

Police posted on Facebook Tuesday the images from an alleged theft of high-end Legos around 8 p.m. on March 30, 2023, at the Target at 12200 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park.

The post says the alleged suspects left the store in a red colored Toyota Camry with an unknown Missouri license plate.

A police spokesperson said the value of the thefts in Overland Park was in the thousands.

The string of high-end Lego thefts may have been ongoing since before Christmas 2022.

The Lego website shop lists several Lego sets that reach hundreds of dollars, including a Star Wars-themed set that retails for nearly $850.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call Overland Park Police at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

